Agbogbloshie is no longer the filthiest as Wikipedia has it – Henry Quartey

Business News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has expressed his dissatisfaction with reports of Agbogbloshie on the internet, especially on Wikipedia.



He added that it is time for those reports to be restructured to reflect the current state of Agbogbloshie.



Addressing journalists on December 22, 2022, he said, “I must say that our exercise at Agbogbloshie has freed over 80 acres of original government land, in other words, we can say that we have been able to reclaim 80 acres of land at Agbogbloshie and this will ensure effective, efficient, and sustainable use of the urban lands.



He further said, “Another piece of information that is very important for you to note, hitherto when you Google Agbogbloshie on Wikipedia, the results that come off are that it is the filthiest, number 1 in the world. It is a bit hazardous e-waste. Currently, as we speak, the challenge we are having is to get the relevant authorities, to make a strong case to the ce40s so that that particular image for the country is expunged. The Agbogbloshie we know is no longer there today.”



The Wikipedia report noted that Agbogbloshie was the filthiest in the world and was described as a dumping site.



“The dumping and processing of electronic waste in Agbogbloshie continues to severely contaminate the air, land, and water in the entire area at large. Photographs from the Agbogbloshie e-waste landfill show scrap workers openly burning wires from auto harnesses and plastic-encased electronics to recover copper.



“E-waste contains toxic chemicals that are emitted into the ground, water, and atmosphere when the electronics are broken down, burned, and processed. Poisons such as lead, mercury, arsenic, dioxins, furans, and brominated flame retardants seep into the surrounding soil and water, thereby seriously polluting the landscape. Greenpeace laboratory tests have shown the water and soil from areas in Agbogbloshie revealed the area contained concentrations of chemicals at levels over a hundred times greater than the allowable amounts,” parts of the report read.







SSD/WA