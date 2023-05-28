Africans have lost their pride, Chinese now managing black man's affairs – Amoako Baah worries

Business News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

It is now obvious the black man is incapable of managing his own affairs, a former political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has said, in the wake of the International Monetary Fund conditionalities attached to Ghana’s US$3 billion bailout deal.



According to Dr Richard Amoako Baah, because leaders fail to prudently manage the economy, draconian conditionalities are visited on the ordinary Ghanaian.



He said corruption and economic mismanagement have eaten up the pride of the black man, so, the Chinese and others will now have to take up the mantle of managing the affairs of the black man.



The former university lecturer expressed these concerns while speaking on The Citizen Show with sit-in host Nana Ama Agyarko on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on Accra 100.5 FM.



He maintained that as a country: ''We have lost it," adding that the Chinese will come in demanding their pound of flesh if we default in paying their $1.6 billion debt.



"It is a shame this is happening to a country like Ghana," he bemoaned.



He accused the IMF of not doing due diligence in approving the bailout for Ghana.



He charged that Ghana managed to corrupt the IMF board in supporting the deal.



According to the political science lecturer, there are more questions demanding answers regarding the management of the economy over the years.



''The IMF some of us know, demands accountability but this IMF is not doing so," he stressed.





