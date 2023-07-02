African states urged to heighten sensitisation on artificial human reproduction technologies

Business News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: ghanabusinessnews.com

Professor Letlhowkwa George Mpedi, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg, South Africa, has urged African state actors and policymakers to champion sensitisation and awareness on artificial human reproduction technologies.



He said artificial human reproduction technologies was a reality people were waking up to, adding that they needed to be well-informed to make the right choices and minimise risks.



Professor Mpedi said this when he made a presentation on “Artificial Reproductive Techology: Ethical and Legal Considerations through an African Prism”, at a Public Lecture and Book launch at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



The Vice-Chancellor said it was through improved sensitisation and awareness creation in the area that challenges and concerns could be addressed.



He explained that artificial reproductive technologies were methods of treating infertility and achieving pregnancy by artificial or partially artificial means.



He said artificial reproduction technologies represented new frontiers to addressing issues of infertility for those seeking alternative routes to conception.



Professor Mpedi said currently the area faced cultural and religious challenges due to uninformed perceptions people held and called for increased engagement with traditional and religious leaders to address those concerns.



He also called for ethical and legal regulation in the area to keep up with developments in the space.



“While there are broad ethical frameworks in place, it is imperative that we get more specific as these technologies shift from theory to practice.



“What is apparent is that as these technologies increasingly emerge, society needs to respond accordingly,” he added.



Professor Mpedi also launched his book coauthored with Dr Theophilus Edwin Coleman titled, “Labour Law in Ghana”.



The 16 chapters and 330 pages book covers issues on labour laws in the country in accordance with the Labour Act.



The book comes as a source material on understanding labour and the role it plays in national development.