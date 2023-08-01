Africa's third-richest person nears $10-billion net worth - Report

Business News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: billionaires.africa

South African billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer has achieved remarkable financial success this year, with his net worth surging by more than $1.3 billion, bringing his total wealth closer to the $10-billion milestone.



Presently ranking as Africa’s third-richest person and the second-richest man in South Africa, trailing behind Johann Rupert, Oppenheimer’s net worth has soared by a remarkable $1.38 billion since the start of the year.



According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, his net worth has risen from $8.03 billion to an impressive $9.4 billion since the start of the year, propelling him to the 237th spot among the world’s wealthiest individuals.



The driving force behind Oppenheimer’s wealth gains lies in his private equity investments, particularly through his ventures, Stockdale Street in London and Tana Africa Capital in Johannesburg.



These shrewd investments have capitalized on lucrative opportunities, yielding substantial returns and reinforcing his status as one of the continent’s few billionaires who have witnessed significant growth in their fortunes this year.



The growth in Oppenheimer’s net worth reflects his astute approach to wealth management and diversification of investments, which include stakes in various companies, notably Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH), a healthcare services provider based in Cairo, led by Egyptian businesswoman Hend El-Sherbini.



Beyond his business interests, the billionaire is renowned for his unwavering commitment to wilderness conservation. Oppenheimer owns and operates Tswalu Kalahari, South Africa’s largest private game reserve, in partnership with his son Jonathan. The reserve serves as a sanctuary for wildlife, playing a crucial role in preserving the country’s natural heritage.



Oppenheimer also owns the Shangani Ranch, a sprawling 65,000-hectare property known for its wildlife sanctuary status. With a robust cattle operation and 400 employees, the ranch has been exporting beef to the United Kingdom since 1937. Furthermore, it serves as a vital corridor for migrating animals, underscoring Oppenheimer’s dedication to wildlife preservation and ecological balance.



With his current year-to-date wealth gains totaling $1.38 billion, Oppenheimer is poised to join the ranks of the few African billionaires with a fortune surpassing $10 billion. His impressive financial achievements and commitment to wildlife conservation have cemented his status as a prominent figure in the business and philanthropic spheres.