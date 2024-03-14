Africa's energy transition must factor decarbonization and energy security - Energy Minister

Business News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has said African leaders need to factor decarbonization and energy security in its energy transition plan.



According to him, the energy transition demands a holistic approach that integrates energy policy with broader development objectives including poverty alleviation, job creation, and environmental sustainability.



Speaking at the Africa Energy Technology Conference in Accra, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh stated that the move, when adhered to will provide the quality of air, as well as, provide reliable energy for the continent.



"The global energy transitions present Africa with an opportunity to improve our existing policies and initiatives to foster the development of all sectors of our economies through the provision of affordable and reliable energy and importantly, improve the quality of the air we breathe," he said.



Ghana's energy minister added that, "Our respective energy transition plans must therefore take into perspective all sectors of our economy with deliberate efforts channelled at achieving decarbonization, energy security, access and efficiency to accelerate industrialization and yet, lower carbondioxide emissions and energy demand."



He also disclosed that Government of Ghana intends to use its lithium mined as a catalyst for lithium ion batteries and EV cars soon.



About Ghana's lithium mining contract



Ghana signed a 15-year lease agreement with lithium mining company Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, to commence the construction and mining of lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



The deal includes a 10% royalty and 13% free carried interest by the state, surpassing the existing 5% and 10%, respectively, for other mining agreements.



The lands minister noted that by the end of the finalization of the lithium mining deal, Ghana will have a participation rate of 30% while Barari DV Ghana Limited will get 70%.



According to him, this is the first time in the country’s history that it has been able to negotiate 10% royalties in a minerals deal.



SA/NOQ







Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel