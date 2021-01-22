Business News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: afdb.org

Africa remains the world’s next business frontier – Adesina

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank

Dr Akinwumi Adesina has stated that Africa remains a good fertile ground for investment but largely dependent on how well it can boost its healthcare sector.



Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) disclosed this during the Africa Investment organised by the UK Department for International Trade themed, “Building back better – utilising UK private sector strengths and values, and business-to-business opportunities working with UK government and others going forward.”



According to Dr. Adesina, “Africa still possessed the same fundamentals that had driven the continent’s phenomenal growth over the past decade”



Mrs Wade-Smith, Her Majesty’s UK Trade Commissioner for Africa, was visibly excited to note that 10 of the fastest-growing economies were still in Africa, though not much was known of the technological innovations happening in the region.



According to Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, “many things have changed since last year, there is one thing I can tell you that has not changed: that is my ambition for the UK to be Africa’s investment partner.”



The conference brought together the UK and African business and government leaders to discuss investment and partnership opportunities. This year’s conference was a continuation of the last year’s successful UK-Africa Investment Summit which was hosted in London by the Prime Minister, where 27 trade and investment deals worth £5 billion and commitments valued at £8.9 billion were announced.



Four critical sectors were spotlighted. These include sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, financial and professional services, and agriculture and agri-tech.



It is expected with the impetus and full benefits of AfCFTA to the African nations, the continent would attract more investments and grow bigger.



The African economy is hopeful to grow by 3.4% in 2021, though it shrank by 2.1% in 2020, as the global economy is expected to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Africa has only 365 pharmaceutical companies, compared to 7,000 in China and 11,000 in India.



Other participants included UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Minister for



Africa James Duddridge, Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone, as well as business leaders from Standard Bank, pharmaceuticals firm AstraZeneca and mobile operator Vodacom.