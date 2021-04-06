Africa needs US$12 billion for vaccines to halt coronavirus spread - World Bank

Business News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: africanews.com

According to an estimate based on a report by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Africa will need about US$12 billion to both procure and distribute sufficient numbers of COVID-19 vaccines to attain adequate protection against the virus that would see an end to the compounded devastating effects of the pandemic on the continent.



The report argues for a further extension of the Group of 20’s debt service moratorium through to the year’s end -- noting in particular, the continued high liquidity needs of developing countries and their deteriorating debt sustainability outlooks.



In addition, it states that the estimated financial sum the African continent will need to curb coronavirus transmission is about the same as the total amount of official debt service payments already deferred by 45 of the most economically challenged nations participating in the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).





