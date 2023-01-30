Africa must not shy away from attracting investment for oil and gas – Energy Minister

Business News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has indicated that Africa should not shy away from attracting investment for its Oil and Gas resources.



He says Africa contributes less than 4% of total Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and even if the continent burns its combined gas resources, it will still contribute less than 4%.



The Energy Minister was speaking at the University of Ghana on the theme “Energy Transition: Reflections on the State of Ghana’s Oil and Gas Industry”.



He reminded the gathering that the National Energy Transition Framework launched by H.E. the President in Egypt during COP27 has been developed to provide the path to achieving net zero emission by 2070.



At the first public lecture marking the 75th Anniversary of the University of Ghana on the topic “Energy Transition: Reflections on the State of Ghana’s Oil and Gas Industry.



I reminded the gathering that the National Energy Transition Framework launched by H.E. the President in Egypt during COP27 has been developed to provide the path to achieving net zero emission by 2070. This is to be pursued while ensuring socio-economic growth and the utilization of natural resources.



I further rehashed Ghana’s position, which is, to be allowed to use our natural resources to develop our nation, providing jobs and security in the overall context of our economic development.



I also indicated that what makes the African case much more logical is that we contribute less than 4% of total Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and even if we burn our combined gas resources, we will still contribute less than 4%.



This, I believe is the more reason we must not shy away from attracting the needed investment for our oil and gas resources.



I congratulate warmly, the University of Ghana for 75 years of uninterrupted provision of quality education to men and women of our nation, who have contributed to nation building across every spectrum of life. Ayekoo!