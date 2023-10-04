Africa must come together to make AfCFTA succeed - Togbe Afede

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has called on all African leaders to come together to harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



He said the free trade area needs the unity of the continent to realise its full potential.



Speaking at the Made in Ghana Awards night on September 30, 2023, Togbe Afede XIV said, “AfCFTA needs the unity of this continent to realise its dream so even if we can’t come together politically, we can do so economically to harness the full benefit of the agreement.”



AfCFTA, one of the flagship projects of Agenda 2063 is a high ambition trade agreement with a comprehensive scope that includes critical areas of Africa’s economy such as digital trade and investment protection, amongst other areas.



By eliminating barriers to trade in Africa, the objective of the AfCFTA is to significantly boost intra-Africa trade, particularly trade in value-added production and trade across all sectors of Africa’s economy.



AfCFTA, which came into effect in January 2021, is the largest free trade area globally, covering 55 African countries with a combined population of 1.3 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeding $3.4 trillion.



This will help African economies build robust and more resilient economies to absorb any shock – internally or externally.



