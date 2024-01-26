Africa must adopt common position on exploitation, management of its minerals - Abu Jinapor

Business News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has stressed the urgent need for African nations to unite in adopting a common position on the exploitation and management of the continent's minerals.



Speaking at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues on the topic "Delivering Greater Value For Our Minerals; The Case of Gold and Lithium in Ghana," Mr. Jinapor highlighted the importance of collaboration in ensuring that Africa maximizes the benefits of its natural resources.



In his address at the Peduase Presidential Lodge on Thursday, January 25, 2024,, Mr. Jinapor emphasized the self-defeating nature of having disparate approaches among African countries regarding value addition, indigenous participation, and fiscal benefits in the exploitation of minerals.



He pointed out the contradiction where one country insists on these prerequisites, while another welcomes companies to extract and export minerals in their raw state.





"Hon. Ministers, Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, if Africa will benefit from its natural resources, particularly in the wake of the emerging critical minerals, we must adopt a common position on the exploitation and management of these minerals. It is self-defeating to have a situation where one country is insisting on value addition, indigenous participation and enhanced fiscal benefits, while another is opening its doors to companies to extract and export these minerals in their raw state," the minister said.





The Minister underscored the significance of working together under the auspices of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat. He advocated for a collective bargaining power to insist on the twin prerequisites of value addition and indigenous participation in mineral exploitation.



Mr. Jinapor stressed that Africa, with its rich mineral resources, can only truly benefit through concerted efforts and commitment from all nations.



"Working together, under the auspices of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, we can have the bargaining power to insist on the twin-prerequisites of value addition and indigenous participation.



"Africa can, and must benefit from her mineral resources. But it requires concerted efforts and the commitment of all. It requires policies and strategies that NOT only ensures that we mine sustainably, but, also, add value to what we mine. It requires policies and strategies that will promote intra-African trade for our mineral resources, to retain the value of these minerals in-continent. We are enjoined by the African Mining Vision to use the exploitation of our mineral resources to underpin broad-based sustainable growth and economic development," he underscored.



He urged the adoption of policies and strategies that not only promote sustainable mining practices but also add value to extracted minerals.



The Minister emphasized the need for policies facilitating intra-African trade for mineral resources to retain their value within the continent.



Referring to the African Mining Vision, Mr. Jinapor called for a collaborative effort involving governments, the private sector, civil society organizations, and academia.



He envisioned leveraging mineral resources to drive resource-based industrialization, fostering the development of African countries and bringing about much-needed prosperity for the people.



Mr. Jinapor concluded his address by expressing gratitude to the organizers, the African Prosperity Network, and its partners, for facilitating these essential dialogues on the continent's economic advancement.







GA/



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



