Africa is proud of you – Ayorkor Botchwey to new WTO boss, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister-designate

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration minister-designate, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has congratulated, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her historic appointment as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).



Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was elected by consensus by the General Council of the trade body on February 15, 2021 making her the first woman and African to occupy the position.



A Twitter post shared on Friday, February 19, 2021, by the minister-designate pointed that the African continent was indeed proud of the appointment of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala.



“Congratulations Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on your new role as WTO Director-General. Africa is proud of you,” the tweet read.



President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier expressed delight on her election to the role and described it as “a tribute to black women across the world and particularly to African women.”



“I am of the firm conviction that you are eminently qualified to lead the Organisation in these momentous times, and I assure you of the full support of the Government of Ghana in your new role,” President Akufo-Addo added.



Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as Director General of the WTO comes at a pivotal time where the African continent has taken the lead formalize and liberalise intra-continental trade which is expected to be facilitated through the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.



She will take office from March 1, 2021 and is expected to lead the organisation until August 31, 2025.



Congratulations @NOIweala on your new role as WTO Director-General. Africa is proud of you pic.twitter.com/6iEDaz9HaV — Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (@AyorkorBotchwey) February 19, 2021