Africa cannot develop without data and transparent systems - Bawumia at Harvard

Business News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has averred that technology remains a game-changer for the African continent if it is to catch up with the advanced world.



This call was contained in his presentation at the Harvard Law School event he graced over the weekend, April 15.



Bawumia also called on African countries to embrace what he called the possibility mindset and not allow itself to be held back.



Read his full post below:



Yesterday, as the guest speaker, I addressed a gathering of students, academics and the business community at Harvard university during the African Development Conference at the Harvard Law School.



I shared my views on the broader theme of reimagining Africa's growth on our terms. I indicated that at the heart of this vision is the transformative power of technology.



In my view, the greatest bane to the development of Africa is our inability to solve the basic problems of the absence of unique identity for our population, functioning property address systems, financial inclusion, payment systems, efficient public service delivery, etc. that underpin our economic activities.



For many years after independence we have been trying to transform our economies without data and transparent systems. Without data and systems African countries cannot participate in the fourth Industrial Revolution.



The truth is that we have for long been shackled by an impossibility mindset that is probably the result of the experience of years of slavery and colonialism. We don't believe in ourselves.



However, for us to realize our full potential and set ourselves apart we need to break the shackles of impossibility mindset and embrace the mindset of possibility. African countries can do what the Advanced countries have done and more. It is possible.