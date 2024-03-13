You are here: HomeBusiness2024 03 13Article 1921316

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Africa can leapfrog into a sustainable energy future – Energy Minister

The Energy minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has indicated that Africa can leapfrog into a sustainable energy future.

According to him, Africa, with its abundant natural resources and burgeoning population, has a unique opportunity to harness energy technologies.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was speaking at the Africa Energy Technology Conference taking place in Accra, Ghana.

The minister was of the view that a just energy transition, demands a holistic approach that integrates energy policy with broader development objectives, including poverty alleviation, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

