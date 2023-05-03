Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS Engineering Club build model aeroplane

Business News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

The Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School at Trabuom in the Ashanti Region who built and flew a brand new airplane say they have in stock other life-changing inventions but lack the financial muscles to work on them.



According to the female students, they are ready to change the future of Ghana with the creation of innovative and creative inventions but need financial assistance from the business community.



They said this during an interview with Prince Ade, (D. O. K Cash) on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon Political show Dwabrem on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.



One of the tutors who led the students to build the aeroplane, Mr. Bismark Owusu, said the engineering club has created a modern watercraft that can detect missing humans in the sea.



He noted that, the watercraft which has a sensor can also detect minerals and other important materials depending on the settings.



He explained that financial constraint has now become a major standing block in their creations.



He called on all meaningful Ghanaians and the cooperate world to support the students to make their inventions a reality.



Background



The Engineering Club of Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS in April 2023, designed and flew a jet aircraft as part of their project work in the school.



This is the maiden flight for a Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft made by Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS Engineering Club and was led by Mr. Daniel Opoku (OMEGA), Project Coordinator with Mr. Alex Duodu, Mr. Bismark Owusu and Mr. Ferdinand Sam as Project Engineers.



Video of the project has since gone viral following a publication by Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 on their prime-time afternoon political show "Dwabrem", hosted by Prince Ade (D. O. K Cash).



In the viral video, the team took the aircraft to the field to test-fly it, and to the astonishment of other students present, the plane flew at a very high altitude without any problem.



The project has since caught the attention of millions of Ghanaians with many calling on the government and other stakeholders in the education sector to support the students to do more.



