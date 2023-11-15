Afenyo-Markin re-enacts ‘Eii Ato’ at 2024 budget reading

Business News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

There was drama on the floor of parliament after the presentation of the 2024 Budget and Financial Statement by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, delivered a scourging closing remark directed at Ken Ofori-Ato and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



Dr Ato Forson accused Ofori-Atta, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, of being responsible for the current mess the country finds itself in.



He then mocked the minister, saying that the people he caused the mess with have now deserted him.



“Mr Minister you and members of the Economic Management Team led by our vice president; you are leaving behind a bankrupt economy… I’m not surprised that today, you are here reading the budget alone. Where is the governor of the Bank of Ghana, nowhere; Where is the vice president, nowhere. Let me say that they cannot abandon you. You did this with them. And so, they are the faces of destruction and you are part of it. Bye-bye Mr Minister, bye-bye NPP. This is your scorecard.”



Delivering the closing remarks for the majority side of the house, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, could not believe the remarks passed by Ato Forson.



He said that Ato Forson, a former deputy minister of finance, knows that the current state of Ghana’s economy is way better than when his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government was in office.



“… this is the man, Dr Ato Forson, who was a deputy finance minister when the economy was in its worst state. Mr Speaker, this was the same Dr Ato Forson, who was a deputy finance minister, who even without could not with his boss, the finance minister and the government, implement the Free SHS.



“This is the same, Ato Forson… today because of the liberties of a position, you are telling the honourable finance minister that he has underperformed when your own administration had the worst performance… Eii Ato, eiii Dr Forson, eii Ato, are you saying that you as a deputy finance minister did better than Ken Ofori-Atta? Is that what you’re saying?” he quizzed.



Background:



In February this year, Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson made the trends after his attempts to grill then Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture; Bryan Acheampong during vetting.



Bryan Acheampong who had been nominated for the portfolio had to face the Appointments Committee in parliament to prove himself worthy of occupying the position.



During his vetting, Ato Forson asked that he convinces Ghanaians about his credibility if given the nod, a question to which Bryan responded: “Today, you don’t trust me? You should be testifying to my credibility. Ei Ato!”.



The expression again showed up in parliament on Thursday, August 3, 2023, during a review of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 31, 2023.



Alexander Afenyo Markin, Deputy Majority Leader who sought to challenge claims by the Minority Leader and some minority members that the finance minister’s presentation was nothing to write home about raised points to that effect.



Citing the $3 billion petroleum-based China Development Bank (CDB) loan agreement the country went for when it wanted to build its gas infrastructure in 2011, Afenyo-Markin said Ato Forson failed to successfully secure the loan for Ghanaians.



He also mentioned how the NDC managed the IMF deal situation in 2014.



“This is the same Ato Forson. Ato is it the same you? Eii Ato! Were you not the person who could not draw down on the CDB loan? Were you not the one who could not implement successfully, the IMF facility disbursement seed?



“Are you not the same person? Yes! I tell you on authority that during your time, you could not successfully implement the IMF Deal, sit down!



“Mr. Speaker, this is the same Ato Forson who today, seeks to create the impression about the finance minister?” Afenyo Markin quizzed.



