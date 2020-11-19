Business News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AfCFTA to boost Ghana-South Africa trade relations - Ayorkor Botchwey

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey & South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, says the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) offers an opportunity for Ghana and South Africa to boost its trade relations.



According to the Minister, the AfCFTA further express optimism that the business community in both countries will take advantage of the large market to invest.



“The visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Ghana in 2019, has undoubtedly strengthened the already existing good relations and cooperation between Ghana and South Africa.”



“We very much welcome you to Ghana and you have already indicated, relations between our two countries are one that is very strong, cordial and this is a result of the work that has been done over the last few years by President Akufo-Addo and President Cyril Ramaphosa have ensured that the relations have been elevated to a bi-national commission.”



Shirley Ayokor Botchwey said this while receiving an open letter from the South Africa High Commissioner-Designate to Ghana, H.E Ms. Grace Jeanet Mason.



The Minister conveyed both Ghana and South Africa will work to strengthen the already existing cordial relations between the two countries during the tenure of H.E Ms. Grace Jeanet Mason, South Africa High Commissioner-Designate to Ghana.



H.E. Ms. Grace Jeanet Mason thanked the Foreign Affairs for the warm welcome and expressed condolences on the demise of the former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings on behalf of the people of South Africa.



“I would like to have the honour and pleasure to present you to open letters to you and convey to you on behalf of the people of South Africa our sincere condolences on the untimely demise of the former president, Jerry John Rawlings. I also want to reiterate our commitment to strengthen our bi-literal relations with our two nations and I look forward for my tenure here in Ghana,” H.E. Ms. Grace Jeanet Mason said.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.