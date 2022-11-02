AfCFTA is a potential game changer to our economic development – Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area on the continent’s economic development.



According to him, the free trade pact has the potential to be a game changer in regards to transforming the economies of African countries.



Speaking during a courtesy call following a visit by members of the AfCFTA Policy Network, Dr. Bawumia in his remarks said to ensure Ghana fully benefits from the trade pact, government will continue to champion digital and technological efforts.



Ghana currently serves as the host secretariat for the African Continental Free Trade Area. The free trade pact is aimed at boosting intra-African trade and strengthening Africa’s trading position on the global market.



Meanwhile, executives of APN conferred an honorary membership on the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



They also invited Dr. Bawumia to an upcoming flagship programme of the network — the Africa Globalized Investment Summit in Seychelles in 2023.



The APN was established in 2019 as the lead and largest international non-governmental organisation (NGO) focused primarily as a think tank on AfCFTA implementation



The delegation included the Board Chairman of the APN, Dr Joe Tackie; the Executive Director, Louis Afful; the Deputy Executive Director, Emmanuel K. Bensah; the Executive Director, APN Women of Africa Network, Audrey Biney; the Executive Counsel of Women of Africa and Leader, USA delegation, Joyce Williams.



The rest were the Special Advisor to APN Executive Director, Kwasi Okyere-Boateng; the Head of Administration, Hannah Hayford Affriyie; President/Co-Founder of African Professionals Network, Prof. Faisal Ellis; the Director of Strategic Partnerships, University of Cincinnati, Jenny Sutmoller; the Vice-Provost of International Affairs, Raj Mehta; Julia Lartey of Jex Travel and Tours Ltd, and member of APN, Gertrude Ankah Nyavi.