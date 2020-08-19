Business News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: The Herald

AfCFTA building is Mahama’s legacy – Spio-Gabrah tells Akufo-Addo

Dr Spio Garbrah says he personally supervised the construction of the edifice

Former Trade Minister and Industry Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has taken on President Nana Akufo-Addo for not acknowledging his predecessor John Dramani Mahama for his contribution towards the construction of the African Trade House in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo on Monday, commissioned and formally handed over the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA) building, in Accra, to the African Union Commission.



In his address at the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo failed to acknowledge Former President John Dramani Mahama's effort made in the construction of the 20-storey building.



"I thank also my fellow Ghanaians, the 1st President of Ghana's 4th Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, who brilliantly led Ghana's efforts, and other officials of Government for the diverse roles they played in helping to promote Ghana's successful bid". President Akufo-Addo said in his speech.



But speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi the Former Trade Minister Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah revealed that he personally supervised the construction and completion of the edifice under the John Mahama led Administration hence Akufo-Addo must reasonably acknowledge that.



"What people forgot at the function held yesterday was that, the 20-storey building was constructed by Former President John Mahama" Dr. Spio-Garbrah revealed as he described it as "one of the most beautiful buildings" in Accra.



"John Mahama constructed the beautiful AfCFTA building; Former Trade Minister Haruna Iddrisu started it while I also supervised for its completion when I took over as the Trade Minister", he added.



According to Dr. Spio-Gabrah, "the painful aspect is that, when Akufo-Addo was mentioning names, he refused to acknowledge John Mahama and his government for the effort".



He chided President Akufo-Addo for politicising such international project without thinking about the disgrace it may bring to Ghana.



Dr. Spio-Garbrah who claimed he supervised the construction of the edifice further revealed that, he sneaked his way to the venue of the event on Monday because he was not invited by the Akufo-Addo led government.



He however acknowledged that, it was during Kufour's era when the quest for the headquarters was made to be sited in Ghana.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.