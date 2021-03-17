Business News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

AfCFTA Secretary General not laying off Ghanaian workers at secretariat - Policy Network

The AfCFTA Secretariat is located in Ghana-West Africa

Management of the AfCFTA Policy Network (APN) has reacted to reports alleging that the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Mene Wamkele was “threatening to lay off Ghanaian workers” at the secretariat.



According to the APN, the allegation was carried by an online news portal, GhanaNewsPage.com



Reacting to the development through a statement, the APN described the report as false and urged the general public to disregard it.



“For the avoidance of doubt, management of APN wishes to inform the general public that it distances itself totally from the fake news story, and wants to assure the general public that APN continues to enjoy a cordial relationship with the AfCFTA Secretariat, and would in no way jeopardize this relationship with such callous and mendacious rumours,” the statement read.



“As we distance ourselves from this story, we wish to assure our esteemed membership, and the general public, that APN management will leave no stone unturned to ensure such fake news does not repeat itself. While we may not be able to stop malicious news going out from media houses intent on mischief, what we can do is ensure that the full rigour of the law be visited on any individual or media house that decides to report news around AfCFTA referencing either our old logo or the current one,” it added.



The AfCFTA Policy Network-Ghana & Diaspora is a membership-based international NGO that seeks to become a world-class Centre of Excellence on Education & Training on AfCFTA through seminars, workshops, and relevant activities.



Read the full statement below:



