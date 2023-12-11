Adwoa Sintim is the 2023 National Best Cocoa Farmer

Business News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: COCOBOD

The 2021 Most Enterprising Female Cocoa Farmer, Madam Adwoa Sintim of Sankore in the Ahafo region has been adjudged the 2023 National Best Cocoa Farmer at the 39th National Farmers' Day Awards Dinner held at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa, Western Region.



She becomes the second woman in the history of the National Awards to win the National Best Cocoa Farmer award.



Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia who presided over the awards ceremony commended Madam Adwoa Sintim for her unwavering dedication to the production of premium-quality cocoa, contributing significantly to the booming global confectionery market.



Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the significant contribution cocoa farmers make to Ghana’s agricultural sector, especially in supporting national food security through climate smart agricultural practices. Through the planting of plantain as one of the economic shade trees for cocoa, Cocoa Farmers have become a major contributor to the government’s flagship Planting for Food and Jobs programme. He used the opportunity to thank the farmers and urged them to continue with their efforts towards sustainable food security in Ghana.



Also recognized for their innovative and dedicated service to Ghana through cocoa farming were Madam Fautina Asamoah as the 2023 National Most Enterprising Cocoa Farmer and George Opoku Koduah as the 2023 National Most promising Cocoa Farmer.



Other award winners included Paul Kwame Baffoe as the 2023 National Best Coffee Farmer for his excellence and expertise in coffee cultivation, while Madam Sumilia Rukaya was recognised as the 2023 National Best Sheanut Picker for her exceptional skill and proficiency in the sheanut industry.







Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board, Hon Joseph Boahen Aidoo expressed his pride in Madam Adwoa Sintim and her fellow award winners for continuously improving on their farming techniques through the training, technical support and input supplies offered by the Board every season.



He announced that a special ceremony would be held at Cocoa House in Accra for the presentation of prizes to the award winners.



The 39th National Farmers' Day celebration was themed 'Delivering smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience'. The celebration not only recognized exceptional achievements but also celebrated the collective efforts of Ghanaian farmers and fishers.



The five-day festivities included an Agricultural Fair at the Ministries enclave in Accra which served as a platform for farmers, input dealers agri-businesses and other industry stakeholders to network, acquire knowledge about cutting-edge technologies, and embrace innovative farming techniques to collectively enhance their farming enterprises.



Since its establishment in 1985, the Farmers' Day celebration has been a platform for COCOBOD to recognize and reward the efforts of cocoa and coffee farmers, as well as shea nut pickers, who have distinguished themselves in their sectors at national, regional, and district levels.