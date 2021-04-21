You are here: HomeBusiness2021 04 21Article 1238254

Business News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Ghana Guardian

Advisory firm Konfidants to hold AfCFTA dialogue today

The Africa tread focused dialogue will be live on Zoom and Facebook The Africa tread focused dialogue will be live on Zoom and Facebook

International advisory firm, Konfidants, has announced it is going to hold a dialogue on Ghana’s competitive potential in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on Wednesday 21st April at 2 pm.

This is in line with a report put together by Konfidants, dubbed: “Ghana’s competitive potential in the AfCFTA; A country competitiveness and opportunity assessment report”.

The panellists include Dr. Fareed Kwesi Arthur, a Senior Technical Advisor at the National AfCFTA Coordination Office; Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, the CEO for the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Chief Executive Officer of Private Enterprises Federation, Nana Osei-Bonsu, among others.

The event will be moderated by Citi Breakfast Show host, Benard Avle.

There will also be a presentation by Michael Kottoh, a managing partner at Konfidants.

The dialogue will be live on Zoom and Facebook.


