Advisory firm Konfidants to hold AfCFTA dialogue today

Business News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

International advisory firm, Konfidants, has announced it is going to hold a dialogue on Ghana’s competitive potential in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on Wednesday 21st April at 2 pm.



This is in line with a report put together by Konfidants, dubbed: “Ghana’s competitive potential in the AfCFTA; A country competitiveness and opportunity assessment report”.



The panellists include Dr. Fareed Kwesi Arthur, a Senior Technical Advisor at the National AfCFTA Coordination Office; Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, the CEO for the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Chief Executive Officer of Private Enterprises Federation, Nana Osei-Bonsu, among others.



The event will be moderated by Citi Breakfast Show host, Benard Avle.



There will also be a presentation by Michael Kottoh, a managing partner at Konfidants.



The dialogue will be live on Zoom and Facebook.







