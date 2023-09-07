Adopt technology and innovation - Susu collectors urged

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Secretary of Ghana Microfinance Institution Network, Yaw Gyamfi, has urged susu collectors to adopt technology and innovation to improve their business operations.



He also said the service delivery to their clients would be improved significantly.



Addressing the opening of the annual general meeting of the Greater Accra Co-operative Susu Collectors Society in Accra, Yaw Gyamfi spoke on the theme "Re-positioning susu enterprises through innovation and technology, building systems for literacy and client satisfaction."



He said, "The uncertainties and complex business situations faced by Susu operators are made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic challenges."



Susu is a wide known savings for people in the informal sector especially.



As the collector goes around to collect monies from clients, the susu collected also serves as a soft loan for other members who pay with interest.



