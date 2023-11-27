Adopt policies that encourage maintenance culture of private, public facilities - Government urged

Business News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Akua Maafo Dosoo, CEO of Listening Bureau, a real estate brokerage and facility management company, has urged the government to introduce a policy that encourages public and private institutions to incorporate “maintenance” as a key component in their annual budgets.



Her call comes off the back of public concerns that facilities country-wide lack the requisite maintenance over their useful lifespan. According to her, an introduction of a policy of this kind will push stakeholders to pay more attention to safety and integrity of their facilities through regular maintenance.



Mrs. Maafo Dosoo, wrote in a statement to the press after Listening Bureau, a member of The LB Group was adjudged Most Trusted Luxury Real Estate Broker of the year at the Ghana Property Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023.



The other nominees in the category were Akka Kappa Ghana and Westfield Real Estate.



“The government should have a policy that encourages all private institutions and government parastatals to have maintenance as a key component in their budgets. It is believed that most buildings around the country are not maintained properly because Ghanaian don’t have a maintenance culture,” a part of the statement reads.



She wrote further “the issue is not due entirely to the lack of a maintenance culture alone but also primarily because provisions for maintenance are not included in the budgets of these institution and hence cannot be expended on or implemented regardless of the culture of the officials in charge of these buildings and facilities.”



Mrs. Maafo Dosoo who is a Facilities Management Professional (FMP), a leading stakeholder and thought-leader in luxury real estate believes a public-private partnership can improve the maintenance culture of facility owners.



“The government must have private public partnership with organizations like the Listening Bureau to maintain and enhance the functionality, comfort, safety, sustainability and efficiency of the buildings they operate from. We believe such partnerships will help public and private infrastructure stand the test of time and contribute to sustaining the development of the country,” she said.



“A policy by government to ensure all real estate developers set up a fund in collaboration with home owners to ensure that facilities are effectively managed and maintained will also sustain the development of the nation,” Mrs. Maafo Dosoo added.



This year's theme “Housing Policy, Regulation & Evaluation Impact on Delivery”, highlights the impact of regulatory frameworks and policies that will shape the trajectory of the real estate industry.



The theme underscores the critical role government policies and regulations play in influencing the delivery of housing projects, ensuring sustainable development and meeting the evolving needs of Ghanaians.



20 stakeholders at the 15th edition held over the weekend were rewarded for their pivotal roles and contribution in shaping the real estate industry in the year under review.



Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Works & Housing, Abdulai Abanga who is also Member of Parliament for Binduri Constituency in his speech assured developers of the government's commitment to bridging the housing gap in Ghana.



According to him, “Government is determined to implement comprehensive strategies that will create an enabling environment for affordable, accessible, and sustainable housing across our beloved country” adding that “we (government) is committed to fostering strong partnerships with industry players, developers, investors, stakeholders.”



“By working hand in hand, we can harness the collective expertise, resources and innovative ideas needed to overcome obstacles and drive positive change in the housing sector,” he said in his speech.