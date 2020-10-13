Business News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: GNA

Adopt innovative strategies to boost revenue generation and collection - Darko-Mensah

Western Regional Minister Okyere Darko Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has tasked MMDAs to adopt innovative strategies to boost revenue generation and collection in the post-COVID -19 pandemic era.



He pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world this year has affected every facet of the economy, even to the very core of the revenue generation and expenditure levels.



Mr Darko-Mensah at the public launch and hearing of the District Composite Budget for 2021-2024 at Shama, said the MMDAs needed to adopt New Property Registration, Revaluation of properties, and Effective Property Data Management to help improve upon their revenue generation and collection.



The launch was attended by the Sekondi-Takoradi, Effia-Kwesimintsim, Wassa-East and Shama MMDCEs, Presiding Members, Members of Parliament, NGOs, Traditional Authorities and Heads of Departments.



The Regional Minister also called for efficient methods of Bills generation and timely distribution of the bills as well as the use of technology to enhance payment of rates and other revenue due to the Assemblies.



According to him, figures made available to him as of mid-year 2020 showed clearly that most of the Assemblies cannot achieve their targets by the close of the year, hence the need to adopt strategies to improve upon their revenue mobilization.



He said, for instance, all the 14 districts in the Western Region had a target to generate 32,994,230.54 cedis as internally generated funds, but actuals as of 30 June 2020, stood at 14,470,543.67 representing 43.86 percent.



He, therefore, stressed the need for the MMDAs to work harder to enable them to achieve their targets.



The Regional Minister underscored the importance of budget hearing, describing it as a critical aspect of the public accountability to ensure the participatory budgeting process to enhance transparency.



Mr Darko-Mensah pointed out that it also offered the Assemblies the opportunity to learn and adopt various innovative strategies being implemented by other Assemblies to improve upon their Internally Generated Revenue (IGF).



Mr Darko-Mensah would is the incumbent MP for Takoradi and is seeking re-election used the occasion to call for peace before, during, and after the December polls.



He in this regard called on all stakeholders in the upcoming election to ensure that they conducted themselves in a manner that would ensure peace.

