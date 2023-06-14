Adopt AI usage to improve productivity levels - Philip Gamey urges corporate bodies

Business News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) among other technological tools has become very useful in our day-to-day activities.



Inasmuch as there are several risks associated with this new normal, some measures have been put in place to avert these challenges.



It is for this reason that the Chief Executive Officer of Web & Software, Philip Gamey, has entreated corporate institutions to adopt the usage of AI to improve workers' productivity.



He stressed that the trained data of AI will simplify work which will lead to an exponential growth of companies.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Philip Gamey said, "We recently saw Elon Musk advocating about halting AI innovation. I felt that was very disingenuous because the man is smart. Once people stop, he will have his R&D forging ahead and building AI. Nobody should relax and Ghana should not be caught in this noise and buzz. They are just creating it to channel discussions in a separate direction."



"Ghanaians, corporate Ghana must begin to think about ways to adopt this to improve productivity levels to a great extent," he stated.



He further entreated corporate institutions to invest about 30% in AI for incremental progress.







ESA/FNOQ