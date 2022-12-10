Adinkra symbols feature on newly-launched Land Rover

Business News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

The Adinkra symbols of Ghana got a major feature recently when the latest Land Rover was launched with prominent displays of the symbols on it.



In a post made on LinkedIn by the Ghanaian American Journal, it said that this happened when Jaguar launched a UK site tour, showcasing the Adinkra symbols on the new cars.



It added that this initiative is part of the company’s “culture to promote their #BlackFutures initiative.”



“The car features Adinkra symbols, which originate from Ghana and represent concepts or aphorisms. Design inspiration - to communicate an aspiration of unity between the iconic British brand and the wealth of culture, heritage and ancestry of Africans and the diaspora. Megan H. curated the design brief by selecting the symbols which are most important culturally, and those she believes has resonance with both Black History Month and Jaguar Land Rover’s values,” the post said.



A news report on teamtechservices.wixsite.com written by Joshua Kwabena Smith, confirmed this, adding that the newly-launch car has lots of Ghanaian Adinkra symbols as part of its design.



About Adinkra symbols:



Traditional Adinkra cloths, which are decorated with symbols and aphorisms, were first invented in 1817 by Akan artisans from West Africa for royalty, and spiritual leaders wore them during funerals and very special events. These symbols were used to express various themes that relate to the history, beliefs, and philosophy of the Asante.



They mostly have rich proverbial meanings since proverbs play an important role in the Asante culture. The use of proverbs is considered a mark of wisdom.



See photos of the cars below:











