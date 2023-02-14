Adeiso traders reject 10 and 5 pesewas coins

Business News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Information reaching Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm indicates that some traders and shop owners in Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region are rejecting the 5 pesewas and 10 pesewas coins as legal tender.



Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening reported from the scene that the traders gave the coins no value.



To corroborate the story, he attempted to buy some items with the coins in some shops and was nearly assaulted by one of the merchants when he insisted that the coins were still legal.



The coin was part of the redenominated cedi which took effect on July 1, 2007, by the Bank of Ghana under the leadership of Dr Paul Acquah.



Though the coin was issued on statutory authority and is legal tender for any amount, it is not regarded as such in the country, at least on the street.’