Address critical concerns of Ghanaians - Akufo-Addo to MTN

Business News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has asked the board, management and staff of Ghana’s leading mobile telecommunications company, MTN, to take steps to address the critical service concerns of its over 25,000,000.00 subscribers which is essential to guarantee customers efficient, affordable and reliable service.



Speaking at a ceremony to officially launch the “MTN at 25” celebration at the Kempinski Hotel on Wednesday, June 2nd, President Akufo-Addo said as MTN celebrates twenty-five years of doing business in Ghana, they need to strive even harder to provide their subscribers with the quality service they deserve.



“Let me end by reminding MTN of the critical concerns of Ghanaians vis-a-vis the provision of telecommunications services, are the affordability, availability, quality, reliability and speed of the service. You should strive even harder to obtain these goals” President Akufo-Addo said.



Rapid Digital Transformation



The President further observed that “all around the world, rapid digital transformation is reshaping economies and improving lives as it presents huge opportunities for efficiency, innovation, job creation, enhanced revenue generation and overall economic growth. It is also transforming social and economic life and changing the world as we know it on a daily basis”.



To this end, the President indicated that Ghana and for that matter Ghanaians “cannot be left out of this evolution and that is why government through the Ministry of communication and digitisation has embarked on an ambitious programme to transform Ghana’s economy through the application of digital technology and help ensure that every Ghanaian derives the maximum benefit from this process”.



President Akufo-Addo in his address acknowledged that there exist some barriers in the way of MTN and all other mobile telecommunications companies operating in the country. However, he pledged that his administration will continue to work with all mobile telecommunications companies to remove barriers these barriers.



“We will continue collaborating with you to address and remove any barriers that stifle digital inclusion” President Akufo-Addo stated.



MTN according to President Akufo-Addo has been a responsible corporate citizen through the prompt payment of taxes. The President also commended MTN for supporting the efforts of the state throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic fight.



“I’ve been reliably informed MTN has also ensured expeditious payment of its accessed taxes as a responsible corporate citizen and this has been suitably recognized by the authorities”. I also want to thank you very much for your contribution of PPEs, vaccines and other COVID related relief items to support the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic and I acknowledge also your support for Ghana cares Obaatapa programme which seeks to revamp our post-COVID-19 economy” President Akufo-Addo said.



Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Selorm Adadevoh, in his statement noted that the company’s twenty-five-year journey has not been all smooth but overall, a worthwhile one. MTN he says is looking forward to even greater technological advancement in the year ahead.



“I would like to emphasize that the 25-year journey has not been a walk in the park. We are where we are today, because of the sacrifices of many, several of whom are not here with us today; I also acknowledge the systems and policies that have guided our existence and journey through the 25 years” Selorm Adadevoh said.