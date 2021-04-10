Adansi Akrofuom: DCE, MP Distribute coconut seedlings to farmers

Business News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly has distributed about 4000 Coconut seedlings to farmers in the district to improve coconut production in the District.



The free distribution of the seedlings was in line with the government Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) initiative launched in 2019 which is aimed at creating a sustainable raw material base for industries.



It is also to propel economic growth and provide household income for rural farmers.



The District MOFA Director, Richard Nyamkye, said in all, 150 farmers are expected to benefit from the Coconut seedlings at a cost of GH¢20, 000, funded through the Assembly's share of the Common Fund.



“In 2018 we distributed 15000 palm nuts and last year we planted 25000 cocoa even though it is not part of PERD but it helped the farmers. This year we are on course to nurse 10,000 malicia dwarf coconut but currently we are sharing 4000,” he added.



The District Chief Executive Officer(DCE), Maurice Jonas Woode, admonished farmers to always heed to the advise of the Agric officers and take the education they give them serious. He hailed the PERD program and said it will provide Raw materials for industries under government's One District One Factory program.



Member of Parliament for Akrofuom Constituency, Alex Blankson, also praised the Government for introducing the PERD program. He told the farmers that , discussions are ongoing between his office and the DCE to see how best they can increase the Seedlings so that at the next distribution each farmer will get a large quantity.



Receiving the Coconut seedlings on behalf of the farmers, Mr. Albert Amissah thanked the Assembly for their effort in assisting farmers. He advised his colleagues to take advantage of the program to improve their livelihoods.