Accra ranked 10th wealthiest city in Africa - Report

Business News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra, Ghana's capital has been ranked 10th wealthiest African city according to a 2020 report published by New World Wealth for Mauritius-based AfrAsia Bank.



Accra was the second West African city coming behind Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos which was ranked fourth only behind Johannesburg, Cape Town and Cairo in first to third spots respectively.



South Africa took four slots in the top 10 list thanks to Johannesburg and Cape Town whiles the cities of Durban and Pretoria also rank 5th and 7th respectively.



The Africa Wealth Report 2021 ranks the wealthiest cities in Africa in terms of private wealth held.



The report defines the "total wealth" of a city as the private wealth held by all the individuals living in it.



It includes all their assets (property, cash, equities, business interests) less any liabilities. Government funds are excluded from the calculation.



The data is for December 2020 and, therefore, takes into account the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.



Two North African cities also made the cut with Cairo, Egypt in third and Cassablanca, Morocco in ninth.



Kenyan capital Nairobi was ranked 6th, the sole East African country that made the cut whiles the other southern African capital that completed the list was Angolan capital, Luanda.



Top 10 wealthiest cities in Africa:



1. Johannesburg



2.Cape Town



3. Cairo



4. Lagos



5. Durban



6. Nairobi



7. Pretoria



8. Luanda.



9. Casablanca



10. Accra