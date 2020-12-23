Business News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: GNA

Accra market women lament over low Christmas sales

Some Christmas décor being sold at the market

Traders in some parts of Accra just three-days to Christmas expressed worry over the low sales of festive items in the market ahead of the yuletide.



In separate interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday some of the traders said Christmas sales this year had reduced totally as compared to that of previous years and the prices of Christmas items had also increased due to the closure of borders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Traders mostly from Makola, Tema Station, Tudu, Railways Station, Kantamantu, and other parts of the markets with the Central Business District of Accra, said the situation had created a lot of inconvenience for them and the buyers.



Madam Grace Wama, Christmas décor seller at Accra Kingsway, said business was slow due to the high cost of items like Christmas trees and hats.



She, therefore, had to resort to selling some of the items at much cheaper prices which made her run at a loss.



Madam Sarah Addo, a trader at Accra Tema station said: “Customers only come for window shopping but do not buy when they hear of the price. Business has been bad for the past four years but we are coping.”



Madam Beatrice Sakyi, a hawker at Accra Kingsway, said customers mostly preferred to purchase items like Christmas toys, watches, bells and hair bonnets as compared to Christmas trees and hats because of the increment in their prices.



Madam Jennifer Lamptey, a gift shop attendant at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, said the price of Christmas cards, frames and other presents were the same as that of last year, however, sales were not encouraging as compared to what she made last year.



Mr Joseph Ansah, a shopping mall attendant, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although people visited the mall, they hesitated not to touch goods as a way of staying safe of contracting the disease, a situation he said made the facility lose greatly.



Ghana News Agency observed that traders were generally not pleased with the sale of Christmas items.

