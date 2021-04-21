Accra alone consumes 25 percent of total power supply – GRIDCo

Business News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has said the greater Accra consumes a quarter of the total power generated by the country's power plants.



This was revealed by the CEO of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako Baah, during his tour at the Pokuase Bulk Power Supply (BPS) on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.



Addressing the media during his tour, Mr Amoako-Baah said Accra consumes most of the power generated in the country, hence building the Pokuase BPS a step in the right direction.



"Now Accra alone would have about five bulk supply points. Accra consumes over 800 megawatts which is more than a quarter of what is generated for the whole of Ghana. Accra alone is consuming more than 25 percent of the total loads generated countrywide.



Some substations in Accra do not just supply Accra, they supply all the way to Akropong, Kasoa, Nsawam, Weija and the rest. That is why were are building this one so as to take some of the load from the existing bulk supply platform," he explained.



The fixing of the Pokuase Bulk Power Supply has resulted in the country having to ratio power.



The GRIDCo boss has however entreated persons within affected areas to bear with it as it works to ensure power is restored.



“We want you to bear with us whenever your power goes off. Know that there is a problem and the problem is being attended to, that is why it has been taken off. It is not human intervention. Please bear with us, when you see such a thing, try and find out what the problem is.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Tuesday released an eight-day schedule for areas that would experience intermittent power supply in May.



Agyemang Budu, Chief Executive Officer of ECG, revealed that systematic power interruptions in the country would commence from May 10 to 17, 2021, to enable the company to proceed with ongoing works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.



