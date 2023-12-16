Accra-Tema Motorway Redevelopment: Parliament approves $338 million loan

Business News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: GNA

Parliament on Friday approved an amount of $338 million for the redevelopment and expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway project.



The redevelopment of the Accra-Tema motorway had become necessary owing to damages which frequently resulted in traffic congestion and accidents.



The redevelopment would include construction works on the 5.7 km George Walker Bush Highway and a portion of the Nsawam road linking the Neoplan Interchange to Apenkwa.



Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, last week announced to the media that such a loan agreement was in Parliament seeking approval.



He said: “The Accra-Tema motorway alone is 19.5 kilometres, but this project is 27.7 kilometres, so one may ask, where are you getting the remainder from? The entire project is divided into three sections, the first section is the Accra-Tema Motorway, which is 19.5 kilometres, and it is going to be the rehabilitation and expansion of a minimum of ten lanes on the motorway. Then, the second section is N1, the George Walker Bush highway, and the scope is 5.7 kilometres while the third scope is the Nsawam road, rehabilitation of the existing six lanes on the Nsawam road.”



“…So this is the scope of work that is going to happen. So you can tell from what I have told you that it is going to be a very comprehensive programme that will span about three years or more depending on how the project goes. And it is going to be a joint venture between Maripoma Limited and Ghana Infrastructure Fund,” Mr Boamah told the media.







