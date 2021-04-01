Accra Mayor ‘rescues’ embattled tabletop electrical dealers at Opera Square

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Accra Mayor, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has given the green light to some electrical dealers who had their tables and chairs destroyed by some unknown persons to resume work.



This was made known by the President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb Business.



Several electrical ware dealers who operate as tabletop sellers at Opera Square in Accra had their structures demolished over the weekend.



The demolition exercise was to pave way for the mounting of containers by some faceless people at their designated places.



According to the affected traders who spoke to GhanaWeb, the exercise was carried out without the consent of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



These containers, they said was to cost them between GH¢30,000 to GH¢60,000 for 5 years.



But the AMA who had earlier denied involvement in the demolition exercise engaged GUTA and other key stakeholders in the trading community to find a lasting solution to these problem traders face in Accra Central.







A committee has been formed after the meeting on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, President of GUTA, Dr Jospeh Obeng said, “Everything has been settled among ourselves. GUTA is going to collaborate with AMA to find a lasting solution to sanitize the Opera Square area. In that vein, a committee has been set up to comprise with all stakeholders; the residents, president of the associations, trade associations.”



“Meanwhile, the mayor has told the tabletop owners to go back to do their work while we find a lasting solution to the problem,” he announced.



