Accomplished maritime professional motivates aspiring females to accept the challenge to do more

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: Eye on Port

The General Manager in charge of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Esther Gyebi-Donkor has thrown a challenge to female employees of the Authority to accept roles in the operational areas of the port to deepen their know-how of the industry they find themselves in.



She said female employees, in their bid to rise the ranks and contribute more meaningfully to the organization, must be open to taking up new roles that challenge them to learn and serve.



The woman presently in charge of managing the marketing and public relations as well as corporate affairs of GPHA, attributed her success to this approach during the early stages of her illustrious career.



“I want to encourage you that if you have the opportunity go to operations it is very key it is very critical and you know I realized that when I even came to headquarters to be part of the top management team. everything that comes to DG's office has something operations, so if the DG asks you for your comments, or your advice you are going to do that based on the knowledge that you have obtained from operations.”



She was speaking during a coaching session with members of the Ghana Chapter of the Network of Professional Women in Maritime and Port Sectors of West and Central Africa.



The coaching session served as a testament to her dedication to fostering a culture of diversity and excellence within the industry.



Esther Gyebi-Donkor encouraged aspiring female professionals to conduct themselves with integrity and eschew practices that will bring disrepute to themselves and their colleagues, having faith that with hard work, they will reach their career destinations.



She highlighted the significance of perseverance and dedication in pursuing one’s goals drawing inspiration from her own life’s story.



“Don't be perturbed at all because you have not been promoted and then you change your working habits and become somebody lazy, somebody that cannot be trusted, somebody. Please make sure that you are committed to what you do.”

Mama 1 as affectionately called by her subordinates told her audience to draw

strength in teamwork, something that has been pivotal in her career.



The accomplished marketing and public relations maritime professional with 30 years of experience, is also a port management expert who is the first-ever female terminal manager at Ghana’s seaports.