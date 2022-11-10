Access Bank appoints three new board directors

Business News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc announces the appointment of three (3) new Independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board; Mr. Bayuo Warisa, Mr. Jacob Kwame Kholi, and Prof. Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia. Their appointment took effect on 16th August 2022 and brings to ten the number of members on the Board.



Each of these new Board members brings with them a unique perspective and unyielding drive to ensure the Bank remains profitable and impactful.



“The directors and I are proud to welcome these three incredible leaders as new colleagues on the Access Bank Board,” said Ama Bawuah, Access Bank’s Board Chair. “These individuals will add tremendous value to the organization with their in-depth expertise from across the legal, audit, risk, and entrepreneurship disciplines.”







Mr. Warisa is a diligent, analytical, multi-professional with expertise in handling multi-disciplinary tasks with over thirty-eight years of work experience. He started his career at the Bank of Ghana rising through various positions including Deputy Head of, the Policy and Licensing Office, and President of the Banking Supervision Department.



He is currently a member of the Audit and Finance Committee and Board Operation and Licensing Committee for the Gaming Commission of Ghana. He is also a member of the Audit and Finance and Human Resource Committees of Exceed Life Assurance.



Mr. Warisa is a fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana), and a Certified Information Security Auditor. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of Ghana, Legon, and an MA in Development Economics from the Williams College Center for Development Economics, Williamstown Massachusetts.







Mr. Kholi is a Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of T5 Ghana Advisers Limited, a Securities and Exchange Commission-licensed investment adviser. He has in-depth knowledge of business risk in growth cycles and macro trends and has proven records of adding value to the growth of businesses. Prior to founding T5, Jacob was a Partner with the Abraaj Group and previously worked with Auroes Capital, Shell Group, and KPMG.



He is currently the Board Chairman of T5 Ghana Advisors Limited, Quality Insurance Company Limited, and a Board member of Mainstream Reinsurance Limited. Mr. Kholi has held membership and chairmanship positions on the Audit, Risk, Finance & Credit, and Investment Committees of various banks and other institutions including Republic Bank Ghana Limited, Ghana Home Loans, GHL Bank, the Teachers Fund, TF Financial Services Limited, and Aureos West Africa Managers.



Mr. Kholi is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA), Ghana, and holds an M.Sc. in Finance and Financial Law from the University of London, London, an Executive Master of Business Administration (International Business) Paris Graduate School of Management, Paris, and a B.Sc. (Administration) Accounting from University of Ghana Business School, Legon, Ghana.







Prof. Kuenyehia is a Corporate Lawyer, Entrepreneur, and Business Advisor focused on Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Africa with over 15 years of experience in advising international companies in respect of investments in Africa.



He founded Oxford & Beaumont Solicitors, a globally recognized leading African law firm that merged with ENSafrica in 2015, and Kuenyehia Prize for Contemporary African Art, which identifies West Africa’s most outstanding visual artists, supporting them with finance and mentoring.



Prof. Kuenyehia currently serves on the board of Ghana’s State Interests and Governance Authority as the nominee of the President of Ghana and has held non-executive board positions at Google Ghana, Hollard Insurance Ghana, and Chase Petroleum. He holds a BA in jurisprudence from the University of Oxford and an MBA in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He is a Professor of Practice at the University of Buckingham



Commenting on the appointment of the new Directors, the Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Olumide Olatunji said it was a privilege to have a such high caliber of professionals coming on board to complement the existing team of Board Members to achieve the Bank’s vision. “I feel honored to have people with such a wealth of experience across audit, credit risk, entrepreneurship, and investment advisory on our Board.



Their addition complements the skills and competencies of the existing board, and we are confident they will bring to bear their valuable experience to help us attain our goal”, Olumide said. “We welcome our three new members as we continue to pursue the ambitious vision of, becoming the world’s most respected African Bank”, he noted. He was optimistic that the new appointment will further strengthen the bank to achieve more for customers, shareholders, and communities of operation.



Operating from 54 business locations across the country, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has over the years developed a deep understanding of its customers, delivering excellent services and empowering them to achieve more through financial education.