Access Bank Ghana wins SME Friendly Bank of the Year

Business News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: Access Bank

Access Bank Ghana has been named the SME-Friendly Bank of the Year at the

prestigious 2023 BRANDCOM Awards, a testament to the bank's unwavering

commitment to supporting and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises

(SMEs) across Ghana.



This award recognizes Access Bank Ghana's exceptional dedication to providing SMEs with access to customized financial solutions, business advisory services, and innovative tools that enable them to thrive and contribute to Ghana's economic growth.



Commenting on the award, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide

Olatunji said the Bank is deliberate about its relationship with SMEs and considers this award as a reflection of this commitment.



"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition, which reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the growth and success of SMEs in Ghana. SMEs are the backbone of our economy, and we are committed to providing them with the financial and non-financial support they need to reach their full potential", he said.



Executive Director of Retail and Digital Banking, Pearl Nkrumah said the Bank will continue to be innovative to develop platforms that will serve the needs of SMEs.



"Access Bank Ghana recognizes the critical role SMEs play in driving economic growth and job creation. We are dedicated to providing SMEs with access to innovative financial solutions, tailored business advisory services, and a comprehensive digital banking platform that empowers them to operate efficiently and effectively, she added.



The BRANDCOM Awards, organized by Brand Communicator, Africa's most recognized

and prestigious brands and marketing publication, celebrate outstanding achievements in branding, marketing, and communication. The awards recognize organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of brands and businesses across Africa.



About Access Bank Ghana:



Access Bank Ghana is a financial institution committed to providing innovative banking solutions to its customers across Ghana. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and corporate organizations.



Access Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc, a leading multinational banking group with operations in 15 countries across Africa.