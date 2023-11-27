Access Bank Ghana reports strong financial growth and social commitment in Q3 2023

Business News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: Access Bank Ghana

Access Bank Ghana Plc has demonstrated its resilience and commitment to excellence by delivering impressive financial results in the third quarter of 2023.



Despite the economic challenges, the bank has reported significant growth across key financial metrics, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution in Ghana.



The Bank showcased a remarkable surge in profit after tax, recording a 47.13% increase to GH¢455,633.00 in quarter 3, 2023 from GH¢309,688.00 recorded at the same period in 2022. This underscores the bank's ability to weather economic challenges and also emphasizes its customer-centered approach to banking.



Shareholders have witnessed a substantial increase in value, with earnings per share soaring by 113.01%, rising from 1.23 to 2.62 in the period under review. This growth reflects the bank's commitment to delivering returns and attracting higher pay-outs, according to the Bank’s management.



Access Bank Ghana's commitment to national development is evident in its tax contribution, which increased by 47.13% from GH¢166,755.00 to GH¢245,341.00 at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The bank continues to play a crucial role in supporting the public purse, showcasing its dedication to the broader economic landscape.



The bank's total operating income hit a robust 47.33% increase, reaching GH¢1,003,149.00. While there was a slight dip in net interest income, the overall positive performance was driven by growth in fees, commission, and other trading income.



Additionally, customer confidence in Access Bank Ghana's operations is evident in the substantial increase in deposits, reaching GH¢8,504,718.00, a growth of 43.79% compared to what was recorded in the same period last year. Strategic investments in property, equipment, and right-of-use assets increased by 13.95%, reaching GH¢405,490.00.



While operating costs increased by 40.67%, potentially reflecting higher personnel expenses, Access Bank Ghana maintains an efficient operation. The bank achieved a return on assets (ROA) of 4%, marking a 34.64% increase, and a return on equity (ROE) of 31%, showcasing a growth of 44.02%.



Beyond financial success, Access Bank Ghana remains committed to social responsibility. The bank's contribution to national development extends to youth entrepreneurship support and disaster relief efforts, showcasing its dedication to community well-being.



Commenting on the performance, Access Bank Ghana's Managing Director, Olumide Olatunji, expressed satisfaction with the bank's exceptional performance and emphasized the institution's dedication to contributing positively to Ghana's economic growth.



“This performance reflects our commitment to the growth of the Ghanaian economy. Our aim as always is to provide access to financial solutions to every Ghanaian. This performance reflects our resilience, commitment to customers, and our integral role in community development. We are here for the long haul. We remain poised to exceed expectations, foster sustainable development, and elevate our impact on both the financial industry and the communities we serve.