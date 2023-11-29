Abu Jinapor attends 'COP 28' summit in Dubai

Business News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: Isaac Bediako Justice, Contributor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor and MP for Damango, is attending the World’s Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai to discuss measures to combat environmental challenges and promote sustainable development.



The conference, which the United Arab Emirates is hosting, brings together decision-makers and stakeholders from all over the world to address the urgent issue of climate change.



Minister Jinapor's participation in the conference underscores Ghana's commitment to addressing climate change and its impacts on the country's natural resources.



The Minister is expected to speak at the SDG Global South Pavilion event on the theme “Ghana’s Path Towards Net Zero and Zero Energy Poverty”.



During the conference, Minister Jinapor would engage in discussions focused on enhancing global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, adapt to climate variability, and promote green initiatives.



The minister would deliver a speech on the theme “Accelerating Forest and Nature Finance Towards 1.5°C."



.It is anticipated that the minister will highlight Ghana's efforts to protect its forests, promote renewable energy, and implement sustainable land use practices to mitigate the effects of climate change.



Ghana has been proactive in addressing climate change, with the government implementing policies and initiatives to promote environmental sustainability and resilience.



Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021 by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo as part of an aggressive national afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.



The maiden edition was held on June 11, 2021, where an estimated 10 million tree seedlings were planted across the nation. In addition to his active participation in panel discussions and workshops, Minister Jinapor will also hold meetings with other attending dignitaries and international organizations.



These meetings would provide an opportunity to strengthen collaborative initiatives aimed at addressing climate change and fostering sustainable development in Ghana and across the African continent.



The Climate Change Conference in Dubai served as a crucial forum for global leaders to exchange ideas, best practices, and innovative solutions to address climate change.



The conference also provides an opportunity for Ghana to showcase its rich environmental heritage and the efforts being made to preserve and sustainably manage its natural resources.