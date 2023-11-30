Absa Bank Ghana LTD appoints Adolph Kpegah as interim Managing Director

Business News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: Absa Bank Ghana LTD

Absa Bank Ghana LTD has announced the appointment of Mr Adolph Kpegah as the Interim Managing Director.



Mr Kpegah will hold this interim role until the process and approval of a substantive Managing Director is completed.



On 20 September 2023, the bank announced the resignation of its Managing Director, Mrs Abena Osei-Poku to pursue a career opportunity outside of Absa Group.



Mr Kpegah, has been the Chief Risk Officer of the bank from November 2018 having joined the bank in 2008 with a diversity of experience in business development, relationship management and credit risk management within the Consumer Banking, Business Banking, Treasury and Corporate & Investment Banking segments.



Mr Kpegah holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Statistics from the University of Ghana and an MSc. in Business Administration (Finance) from the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA).



He also has a certificate in Advance Commercial Lending from the IFS School of Finance, London.



The board is fully committed to ensuring a seamless transition to steer Absa Bank Ghana over the next strategic horizon.