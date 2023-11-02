Abossey Okai spare parts dealers suspend strike

Business News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association in the Greater Accra Region has decided to suspend its planned sit-down strike, which was initially scheduled to take place from November 1 to 3, 2023.



This decision comes as a response to measures taken by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in addressing concerns raised by the association regarding the implementation of the Electronic Value Added Tax (E-VAT) and its compliance exercise.



The association made this announcement during a press conference held in Accra on November 1, with Takyi Addo, the Head of Communications, addressing the media.



Below is the full statement:



Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association Calls Off Sit-Down Protest Against GRA’s Compliance and Manual-Policing Exercise



For Immediate Release: November 1, 2023



The leadership of the Abbosey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association wishes to inform the public about the cancellation of our sit-down strike against the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) compliance and monitoring exercise.



The issues that led to our planned demonstration and temporary closure of shops were related to the GRA's implementation of the Electronic Value Added Tax (E-VAT), which our association perceived as intimidating and lacking in respect.



In light of the concerns raised, the GRA has taken steps to withdraw its personnel from our members' shops.



Our members have always been law-abiding citizens of Ghana, living in peace and providing services to our fellow citizens.



We, therefore, found it perplexing that the GRA would implement a policy without consulting our association.



It is important to clarify that we do not oppose the E-VAT policy itself but rather the manner in which it was being enforced.



We were baffled by the daily presence of GRA officers monitoring our activities, which seemed to be excessive in the name of revenue generation for the government.



Today, we are pleased to announce that the closure of our shops, which was intended to send a message to the government and the GRA, has been suspended indefinitely.



This decision follows engagements with the GRA and the Customs division, resulting in an agreement to withdraw officers from our shops. Furthermore, the Customs officers stationed along the Accra-Kumasi highway will also be recalled to their respective stations.



We take this opportunity to commend the government for heeding the concerns of our association, and we would like to express our gratitude to all Ghanaians for their support during our protest against the policy.



May God continue to bless our beloved motherland, Ghana.



Signed,



Head of Communications



Takyi Addo