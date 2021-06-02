Abossey Okai relocation move to divide us to implement Customs Amendment Act – Spare parts dealers

Business News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association of Abossey Okai have served notice that they will resist any attempt by the government to relocate them to Afienya.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, earlier indicated that plans were far advanced to relocate the traders in a bid to decongest the area in its campaign to make Accra the cleanest city.



But the concerned spare parts dealers say they believe the move by the minister and some members of their Association is an attempt to divide the association.



Earlier, another group called Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association in a statement threw their weight behind the relocation.



According to them, the relocation was not at the behest of the minister but at their own request to enable them get a spacious market for the smooth running of their business.



But speaking to the media, the PRO for the concerned spare parts dealers, Takyi Addo said his group is “totally against the intended or planned relocation of Abossey Okai spare parts to Afienya.



“We consider the decision very needless and unfortunate because it will not help we the spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai as relocation is not what we need to make our business thrive.



“Furthermore, the lands on which Abossey Okai spare parts [business] have been built belong to private individuals, not government. Abossey Okai does not belong to the government, it’s for individuals and families".



“We consider the intention or plan by the government through the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council to relocate us to Afienya as a calculated attempt by government with connivance of a few leaders of the Abossey Okai spare part dealers association to divide and weaken the rank of the association in order to be able to implement the customs amendment act which among other things bans the importation of accident vehicles into the country.”