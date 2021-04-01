AWA to fly Ho Airport soon - Transport Minister says

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Transport Minister, Kweku Ofori Asiamah has said the Africa World Arline (AWA) “decided that, if all thing being equal, by the middle of this month (April) they will start operation”.



He added that, “so last week I had a message from my people that, yes they (AWA) are ready to come”.



The minister revealed this on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 after touring the Ho Airport together with a delegation from the Ghana Airport Company and the Ghana Air Force.



According to him, the tour was aimed at accessing the readiness of the facility before commencement of business at the facility.



Speaking on expansion of the Airport, Mr. Asiamah charged the Traditional Leaders of Asogli State and the Volta regional Minister, Dr. Letsa to protect the land from illegal settlers.



“..... So I will plead with you, that going forward you should make sure that, the land which has been allocated to Ghana Civil Aviation Authority for the purpose of this airport are not encroach by our people” he said.



Paramount Chief of Ho Dome, who doubles as the Warlord of the Asogli State, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII speaking on the behalf of the Chiefs expressed gratitude.



“Sometime back, they used to come and tell us things and go away but this one, the assurance been given is that, Africa World Arline is ready to start operations... we are all very grateful, we are excited that this is going to be real”.



On his side, the Volta regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa called on residents in the region to patronize the facility when AWA fully commence business.