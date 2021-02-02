Business News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Class FM

ASEPA to petition Council of State on BoG Governor's re-nomination

Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has said it is set to petition President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the re-nomination of Dr. Ernest Addison as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana for another four-year period.



A statement signed by ASEPA’s Executive Director, Mr. Mensah Thompson, on Tuesday, 2 February 2021, noted that the petition is hinged on the basis that: “Dr. Addison, who served as Governor of the central bank between 2017 and 2021, was at the centre of the reckless and illegal collapse of some banks and financial institutions”, thus, “violating the Banking Act with impunity”.



“It was his conduct as Governor that created the environment for the unprecedented collapse of the securities sub-sector,” ASEPA further stated.



ASEPA indicated that a detailed petition against Dr. Addison’s nomination is being prepared to be submitted to the Council of State as soon as it is duly constituted.



The petition against Dr. Ernest Addison, according to the statement, is “one of many steps, including our opposition to Mr Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister of Finance that we are taking to sanitise the financial sector of the economy, which has been largely brought to its knees by the reckless actions of the duo”.