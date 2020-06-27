Business News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

AGI to establish youth enterprise development centres in three regions

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in the Volta, Oti and Eastern regions has initiated efforts to establish enterprise development centres to train the youth.



The centres will serve as hubs on various sectors of the economy to train and build capacity of the youth in these regions with special focus on Information Communication Technology and Agriculture.



Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Chairman for AGI, Volta, Oti and Eastern regions, in an interview with GNA, said the centres would serve as an incubation to link young entrepreneurs to financiers and partners.



The interview is a fall out of Virtual Zoom Conference organised by the Ghana Young Entrepreneurs Roundtable on the SDGs on the theme: “Post-COVID 19 and SDG Targets: Resharpening strategies to Match the Goals." The conference brought together representatives in government, private sector, development and advocacy setting to discuss how the achievement of SDGs could still be realised.



He said they would work with the youth to inculcate business oriented skills and equip them with ideas on how to develop their businesses, savings for growth and sustainable businesses.



The Chairman said the country needed to step up its industrialization efforts to improve on the fortunes of the economy. He said AGI at the regional level has identified potentials among the youth, which they would nurture and support.



He said the Association is committed to effectively guide and support potential young people to start and enhance their own enterprises to improve on their lives.



"We are collaborating with relevant stakeholders to help in training those identified," he said.



He said the Association would commence the pilot phase of the project to change the mindset and perceptions of young people running after only white colour jobs and help them focus their energies into creating their own businesses. He said there are many opportunities in these regions, which needed to be harnessed and the young people must lead the way.



He said the Association is ready to work with the youth, who are prepared to learn and be mentored. Mr Gadzanku commended successive government for initiatives targeted at the youth.



He also lauded government for the establishment of the Presidential Pitch Programme and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan to support start-ups.



He said the Association would identify possible partnerships and collaborations that would enable young people to achieve their vision. He said it is also ready to offer assistance to any young person, who wants to register their business.





