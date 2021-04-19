AFCFTA will boost supply chain management in Ghana – CISCM

Business News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management, Richard Obeng Okrah, has stated that Supply Chain Management will be key in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement.



He said this while speaking to the media on the sideline of the event to commemorate World Supply Chain day and its contribution to Industries.



According to him, the free trade agreement involves the movement of goods across the various value chains, and supply chain management will be critical in carrying out trade activities.



“A lot of attention and jobs are going to be created for Ghana and in this respect supply chain management is a very key component in ensuring that we succeed in our objectives. We are required to move goods from manufacturers to end-users and effective supply chain systems ensure that the planning, transportation, logistics, warehousing and movement to the ultimate consumer is done in a very efficient manner,” he said.



He added that the AFCFTA presents an opportunity for the supply chain industry in the country to thrive and assist the country to grow its revenue capacity.



“We of the chartered institute of supply chain management are very proud and happy today because we see a great niche that is being created for the practice of effective and effective supply chain systems and that way, we will be able to connect all the dots and ensure that the objectives of the free trade zone are met,” he added



Meanwhile, Mr Okrah was also sworn in over the weekend at an event.



The event was themed, “Importance of End-to-End Integrated Supply Chain Practices for Sustainable Growth in Times of Uncertainty.”



However, the AFCFTA is headquartered in Accra and commenced operations on the 1st of January 2021. It comprises 52 African nations and its agreement seeks to remove trade barriers between member countries to enable the continent grow its economy.