AFBS 2023 to be held on June 29-30 in Accra

Business News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: GNA

Ravens Consulting GH is proud to announce the Africa Family Business Summit, 2023, a family business focused event, to be held on the 29th and 30th of June, 2023 at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel, Accra, Ghana.



This year's event, which has the theme, 'Family Business Governance - A Key Strategy for Continuity' is set to gather top family business experts, thought leaders and professionals to have an in-depth conversation and to provide insight on the topic of governance in the family business landscape. Speakers include; Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo (Co-Founder & Deputy Managing Director – Falcon Corporation), Prof. Martin Roll (Global Expert on Family Business & Family Office, Advisory & Educator – Martin Roll Company), Prof. Moses Acquaah ( Head of Department – Bryan School of Business & Economics), Andrea Benkenstein Kruger ( Associate Director – PwC South Africa), Prof. Matthew Tsamenyi ( Executive Director – CIEBS Africa), Dr. Elikem Tamaklo (Managing Director – Nyaho Healthcare Limited), Tsitsi Mutendi (Co-Founder – African Family Firms) and Esiri Agbeyi (Partner – PwC Nigeria).



Africa Family Business Summit 2023 is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for family business owners, managers and workers to network, learn and share knowledge and experiences with one another. It would feature keynotes, panel discussions and an interactive workshop to help participants gain practical knowledge on governance and governance systems in the ever changing and often delicate family business sector.



"We are excited to host Africa Family Business Summit 2023 after the massive success we had last year", said the CEO of Ravens Consulting, Dr. Dennis O. Oteng. "We chose the theme – Family Business Governance: A Key Strategy to Continuity for this year because we recognise how important governance and for that matter leadership is for the survival and growth of family businesses. That is why we have carefully picked these highly experienced experts to come help participants to get it right in their respective businesses."



Some of the topics to be covered at the Africa Family Business Summit include:

A governance model for a sustainable family business.

The role of the NextGen in effective governance of the business.

Roles differentiation for family and non-family members in family business governance.



Ravens Consulting GH is committed to giving participants a holistic experience featuring ground breaking family business concepts, impactful discussions and many "wow moments" in an ambient environment.



Partners and sponsors for this year include - Labianca, Henley & Partners, GDC Logistics, Legacy Institute of Family Business, KED Wealth Advisory, CIEBS Africa, Rwandair, IoD Ghana, and Order Events.