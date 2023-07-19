ADB MD endorses Ekumfi Factory model; advocates replication nationwide

Business News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

Managing Director-Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, has endorsed the Ekumfi factory model and advocates the establishment of similar model processing factories across agriculturally-rich areas of the country to harness the transformational power of agribusiness for jobs and wealth creation.



Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali made the statement when he paid a working visit to the Ekumfi Fruits & Juices and Central Citrus factories in the Central Region on Thursday, July 13, 2023.



The Managing Director led a senior management team on a familiarisation tour of the farms and processing plants as part of a strategy to assess the level of progress for businesses financed by the bank.



The team was satisfied with the backward integration approach, with sister companies producing raw material requirements of the factories; as well as the level of automation to enhance efficiency and improve quality control.



According to the Managing Director, aside from the installation of modern equipment, the factories follow stringent quality standards in terms of workplace safety and uniformity of output. “I am not surprised that the products have passed the tough export quality test,” he indicated



“The Ekumfi Fruits & Juices and Central Citrus factories should be model units for technology transfer to other processing concerns in the Central Region and the entire country, showcasing the adoption of best production and marketing practice,” he said



“The commitment to quality and progress I have witnessed today is truly remarkable. Ekumfi is not just growing but also advancing the agribusiness sector in Ghana, setting benchmarks in sustainability and innovation,” he added



He called for establishing more of such model processing factories across the country to maximise the potential of agribusiness for national development.



The Managing Director reiterated that: “ADB will continue to play a critical role in transforming the agricultural sector, by continually financing major government programmes such as the Enhanced Planting for Food and Jobs (E-PFJ) campaign, Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) as well as the One District-One Factory Initiative (1D1F)”.



He further stated: “The bank will continue to partner with the private sector and international organisations to invest more in agriculture for sustainable development”.



The Ekumfi fruits and juices factory was established in 2019 under the One District-One Factory initiative by government. The company has since expanded with the establishment of two sister companies: namely Central Citrus Limited and Farm Direct Technology Limited.



Central Citrus Limited and Farm Direct Technology Limited have a combined farm size of over 4,200 acres, producing pineapple, citrus, watermelon and passion fruit among others to meet raw material needs of the two factories.



The Ekumfi Fruits and Juices processing factory is currently producing fruit-juices in 250ml tetra packs for the domestic and US markets.



Installation of a new 1-litre tetra pack line and the construction of a brewery are currently ongoing to increase the Group’s array of products.



Construction of the Central Citrus factory is also almost complete for the production of citrus and passion juices, and citrus oils as well as other essential oils.