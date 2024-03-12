ACEP boss claps back at government over recent 'dumsor'

Business News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following assertions by government that the power outages faced by Ghanaians were due to faulty generators, the claims have been squashed by the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Benjamin Boakye.



According to him, the country does not have enough gas to generate electricity adding that persons within the energy sector are privy to this information.



Benjamin Boakye called on government to give the public accurate information on matters relating to the energy sector and address them accordingly.



Earlier, it was announced that about 600 transformers needed to be replaced as their inefficiencies were causing power outages.



Speaking on TV3's Ghana Tonight programme on Monday, March 11, 2024, Benjamin Boakye said, “Everybody in the sector knows that we don’t have enough gas, we don’t have enough liquids to be able to generate electricity. We do agree that ECG has had its problems with investments and the rest of it, even though we disagree because if you look at where we were in 2016 which brought in PDS, the total investment that was to be done was about 500 million over 5 years to be able to retool ECG. They have done far more than that and the inefficiencies have increased."



“So what did they do with that money that today we are still being told that we have over 600 transformers to replace and that is what is causing the power outages. I don’t think that is really accurate and the right information should be put and the proper mitigation should be take,” he added.



The Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama earlier this month attributed the power cuts to maintenance problems.



He stressed that the problems had nothing to do with the shortage of fuel.



Mr Mahama on Monday, March 11, 2024, said 630 distribution transformers within communities across its operational areas have been replaced to serve the increased power demand.



SA/NOQ



