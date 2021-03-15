Business News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: angelfmonlinegh.com

ABN’s Samuel Acheampong honoured, receives Baron in Advertising and Media management

CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network(ABN), Samuel Kofi Acheampong

Samuel Kofi Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) has been honoured for his exceptional contribution to the business sector of the Ghanaian economy.



He was awarded the Baron in Media and Advertising Management at the just ended Business Executive Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on Friday, March 12, 2021.



In year 2020, he received over seven (7) awards. One of such awards he was named the mediapreneur of the year at the Youth Excellence Awards (YEA).



Mr Acheampong as a CEO has managed the ABN brand which owns over 20 media outlets to achieve great success in the industry in recent times.



Contents produced by platforms belonging to the group have had significant impact on the lives of listeners.



The conglomerate also boasts of highly respected media personnel including Captain Smart, Kwame Tanko, Kwadwo Dickson, Ohemaa Woyeje, Sports Obama, Kofi Adomah and several others.



